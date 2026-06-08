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Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Havemeyer Place LP opened a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter, buying 11,882 shares worth about $1.19 million.
  • Charles Schwab reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.43 versus $1.39 expected and revenue of $6.48 billion versus $6.39 billion expected. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on SCHW, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average target price of $114.30.
  • Interested in Charles Schwab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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