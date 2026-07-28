Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires 141,700 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A worth $34,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,036 shares of the company's stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 13.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the company's stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report).

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