Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 303,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,718,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 4,169 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $284,992.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,685,894.32. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,660.26. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $921,319. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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