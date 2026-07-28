Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Everus Construction Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.33. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.67.

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Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

See Also

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