Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $19.55 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,543,064 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Acadia Healthcare worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 5.8%

ACHC stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.51 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.69.

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Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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