Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases 1,023,000 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,400 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,000 shares during the quarter. Robert Half accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.75% of Robert Half worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of RHI stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.22%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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