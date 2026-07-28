Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 103,600 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,388 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 103,600 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of XPO worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:XPO opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on XPO and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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