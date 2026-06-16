Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 17,180.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,737 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,561,826 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 1.19% of Hayward worth $39,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hayward by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 669.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 149.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

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Hayward Trading Down 0.2%

Hayward stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

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Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning acquired 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $703,060.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,410,560.28. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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