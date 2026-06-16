Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,987 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.50% of Hayward worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hayward by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 669.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hayward by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on HAYW

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $722,444.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,670,016.86. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hayward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hayward wasn't on the list.

While Hayward currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here