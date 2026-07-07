HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total transaction of $4,544,162.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,968. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $315,312,325. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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