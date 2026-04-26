HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 168.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $305.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

Key Headlines Impacting West Pharmaceutical Services

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About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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