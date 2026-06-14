HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.03% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,078,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $387.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $429.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.00 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $506.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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