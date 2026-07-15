HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 262.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,688 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock worth $309,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,058 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $115,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

More HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA said preliminary second-quarter revenue came in above Wall Street expectations, suggesting demand and patient volumes remained solid enough to support top-line growth. Reuters: HCA reports preliminary quarterly revenue above expectations

HCA said preliminary second-quarter revenue came in above Wall Street expectations, suggesting demand and patient volumes remained solid enough to support top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target to $475 from $510 but kept an overweight rating, while Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $428 and maintained an equal weight rating, signaling some caution but not a full bearish call. Benzinga: Analyst updates on HCA Healthcare

KeyCorp lowered its price target to $475 from $510 but kept an overweight rating, while Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $428 and maintained an equal weight rating, signaling some caution but not a full bearish call. Negative Sentiment: HCA reduced its full-year EPS guidance to 28.7 to 30.5, below consensus, indicating margin pressure and a softer profit outlook for the rest of the year.

HCA reduced its full-year EPS guidance to 28.7 to 30.5, below consensus, indicating margin pressure and a softer profit outlook for the rest of the year. Negative Sentiment: Management cited payer mix shifts tied to health insurance exchanges, along with rising uninsured patients and declining surgeries, as factors squeezing quarterly earnings and hurting expectations. WSJ: HCA Healthcare shares drop after quarterly earnings squeezed by payer mix shifts

Management cited payer mix shifts tied to health insurance exchanges, along with rising uninsured patients and declining surgeries, as factors squeezing quarterly earnings and hurting expectations. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s reported that the stock fell after the company lowered its outlook, reinforcing investor concern that the strong revenue trend may not translate into comparable profit growth. Barrons: HCA Healthcare Stock Falls as Uninsured Patients and Declining Surgeries Dent Outlook

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $364.46 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $496.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $491.77.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here