HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,017 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 263,963 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $134,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. 111 Capital increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. 111 Capital now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,268 shares of the company's stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $372.29 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $439.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here