HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,268 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

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Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $372.29 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $439.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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