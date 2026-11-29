First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,446 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Erica Rossitto sold 3,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.81, for a total transaction of $1,770,335.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,005.06. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Schlosser sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.65, for a total transaction of $593,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,779.95. The trade was a 45.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,464. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $500.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.99 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.57. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 198.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $492.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $495.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $482.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Key HCA Healthcare News

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HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare services company that owns and operates hospitals and other care facilities. Its services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency services, surgery, diagnostic imaging, and treatment in specialties such as cancer care and cardiology. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HCA Healthcare serves communities across the United States and also operates healthcare facilities in England. Its network includes hospitals and a range of outpatient locations, such as surgery centers and freestanding emergency rooms.

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