HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026,172 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $125,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other HDFC Bank news, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 5,600 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 842,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,333,734.60. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 638,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,567,039.84. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $189,560 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about HDFC Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: HDFC Bank reported Q1 net profit rose about 5% year over year to Rs 19,060 crore, with net interest income up 6.7%, signaling solid core earnings momentum. Article Title

HDFC Bank reported Q1 net profit rose about 5% year over year to Rs 19,060 crore, with net interest income up 6.7%, signaling solid core earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said the bank is “on the cusp of pressing the pedal,” pointing to a stronger growth push ahead as loan demand and operating momentum improve. Article Title

Management said the bank is “on the cusp of pressing the pedal,” pointing to a stronger growth push ahead as loan demand and operating momentum improve. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings call highlights showed strong deposit growth, which is important for funding future lending expansion and supports a more durable franchise outlook. Article Title

Q1 earnings call highlights showed strong deposit growth, which is important for funding future lending expansion and supports a more durable franchise outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market previews ahead of results had already pointed to strong loan growth and roughly flat margins, suggesting investors were expecting a resilient quarter. Article Title

Market previews ahead of results had already pointed to strong loan growth and roughly flat margins, suggesting investors were expecting a resilient quarter. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jagdishan described a board meeting with new chair Rajiv Kumar as “refreshing,” which is more of a governance and leadership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

CEO Jagdishan described a board meeting with new chair Rajiv Kumar as “refreshing,” which is more of a governance and leadership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main offset is margin pressure: the Q1 earnings call noted strong deposits but also tighter net interest margins, which could limit near-term earnings upside. Article Title

The main offset is margin pressure: the Q1 earnings call noted strong deposits but also tighter net interest margins, which could limit near-term earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded HDFC Bank to “Sell,” adding a cautious analyst note that may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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