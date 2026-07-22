HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,938 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 595,912 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 90.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in HDFC Bank by 260.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 638,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,039.84. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 5,600 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $48,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 842,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,333,734.60. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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