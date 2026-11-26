Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036,554 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 1,482,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 2.1% of Theleme Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $67,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,418,483 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,055,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,716 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,611,473 shares of the bank's stock worth $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,549,235 shares of the bank's stock worth $262,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,055 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,978,603 shares of the bank's stock valued at $128,597,000 after purchasing an additional 284,954 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,878,732 shares of the bank's stock worth $108,991,000 after buying an additional 498,886 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. HSBC cut HDFC Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.80 to $26.10 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1994, it serves individuals, businesses and institutions through a broad range of banking products and services. Its offerings include savings and current accounts, deposits, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, investment products and treasury services. The bank also provides corporate and commercial banking, cash management and trade finance. HDFC Bank primarily serves customers across India through its branches and digital channels, with operations in select international markets.

Further Reading

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