Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $38,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.9% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.2% in the third quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded Broadcom to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Latest Broadcom News

Investors following AVGO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. ETFs Bought $393.8 Million of Broadcom

Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Prediction: This Is What Will Happen to Broadcom's Stock Price in December

Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Negative Sentiment: A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, from roughly 5 million to 4 million units, with a larger impact possible because the cuts reportedly focus on a higher-priced version. Neither company has confirmed the report. Broadcom's Google TPU Scare Puts a New Spotlight on Its Other AI Customers

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $495.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day moving average is $366.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

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