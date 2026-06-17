Headwater Capital Co Ltd Buys New Stake in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the local business review company's stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Yelp makes up approximately 0.7% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Headwater Capital Co Ltd owned 0.24% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,298 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of YELP opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $361.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Barone sold 15,507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $355,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,547.60. The trade was a 49.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,567,380. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,707 shares of company stock worth $819,145. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

View Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Profile

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company's flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

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