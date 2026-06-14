Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,132,085 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,522 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,085 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of PayPal worth $113,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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