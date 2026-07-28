Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,261,300 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) by 126,130,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,301 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.69% of DigitalBridge Group worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 693,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,360 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.46. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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