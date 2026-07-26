Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 181,820 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 181,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.85% of Delek US worth $51,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $68.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Delek US's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,409,664. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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