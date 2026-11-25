Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,261 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 262,521 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $93,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 710,235 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Duke Energy Headlines

These are some of the DUK headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: North Carolina regulators advanced Duke Energy’s resource plan, including approval for nearly 4 GW of new gas capacity. The additions could help the utility meet expected demand growth and support investment in its regulated system. Duke Energy wins approval for nearly 4 GW of new gas capacity in Carolinas resource plan

North Carolina regulators advanced Duke Energy’s resource plan, including approval for nearly 4 GW of new gas capacity. The additions could help the utility meet expected demand growth and support investment in its regulated system. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its DUK price target to $138 from $128, though it maintained an “equal weight” rating—an improvement in its valuation outlook, but not an outright bullish call.

Morgan Stanley raised its DUK price target to $138 from $128, though it maintained an “equal weight” rating—an improvement in its valuation outlook, but not an outright bullish call. Negative Sentiment: Higher bills could increase customer affordability concerns and political or regulatory pressure, tempering the benefit of expanded investment and rate recovery. North Carolina households face higher Duke Energy bills starting in 2027

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bonnie Titone sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,342,208. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.40 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.0850 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy is a U.S. energy company focused primarily on regulated electric utilities and natural gas distribution. Its businesses generate, transmit and distribute electricity, and provide natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves electric customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its natural gas distribution operations serve customers in several states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

See Also

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