Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 5,800.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 285,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.11). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $163,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $502,309.57. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers and destination-style properties that combine retail, restaurants, entertainment, and, in some locations, residential and office space. The company focuses on established, densely populated communities, primarily in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, California, and South Florida. Its properties serve shoppers, residents, and businesses through a mix of national and local retailers, dining options, and other services.

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