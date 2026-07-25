Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 305,759 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,710 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $149,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. HSBC set a $175.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of IBM opened at $214.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.19 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $260.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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