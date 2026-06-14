Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 418,772 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,321 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 418,772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $161,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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