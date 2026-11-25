Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $75,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,675 shares of the construction company's stock worth $57,356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $5,126,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,096.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,395.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,595.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $878.59 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.85 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $1,410.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $1,700.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,400.00 to $2,000.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,835.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and other mechanical services for commercial, industrial and institutional customers. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company serves customers across the United States through its operating businesses. Its services include designing and installing HVAC and related mechanical systems for new construction and building renovations, as well as maintaining, repairing and replacing existing equipment.

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