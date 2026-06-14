Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 4,937,998 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 246,899,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.42% of Caesars Entertainment worth $115,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst.

Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for CZR . Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and no fresh bullish catalyst to offset the litigation and insider-sale concerns.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,019.05. The trade was a 81.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,463 shares of company stock worth $8,609,241. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caesars Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caesars Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Caesars Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here