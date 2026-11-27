Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 499,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.58% of Heartflow as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heartflow by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,671 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Heartflow by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,145 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Heartflow from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Heartflow in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heartflow from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartflow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTFL

Heartflow Stock Performance

HTFL opened at $46.12 on Friday. Heartflow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Heartflow had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartflow, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Campbell Rogers sold 24,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,122,081.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,988,629.36. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vikram Verghese sold 29,714 shares of Heartflow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,487,482.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,250,537.34. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,936 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,191 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops noninvasive tools to help clinicians assess coronary artery disease. Its platform analyzes coronary CT angiography scans to create personalized models of a patient's coronary arteries and provide information that can support diagnosis and treatment planning. The company's offerings include HeartFlow FFR CT Analysis, which estimates blood flow and the effects of artery narrowing, and tools for assessing coronary plaque. The technology combines medical imaging with computational analysis and artificial intelligence, giving clinicians information without requiring an invasive procedure to measure blood flow.

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