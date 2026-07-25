Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 550,987 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,230 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 550,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.97% of Valaris worth $133,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $5,433,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valaris by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,805 shares of the company's stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 159,304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Valaris by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,884 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valaris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VAL stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.93. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 45.37%.Valaris's quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.31.

View Our Latest Report on VAL

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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