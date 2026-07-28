Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 5,800 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $216.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $206.91 and a twelve month high of $300.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.30). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.36%.The business had revenue of $645.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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