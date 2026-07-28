Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of MongoDB as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.35.

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Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,222.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.47 and a one year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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