Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,704,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,704,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $321,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Barclays cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on SoFi to $18 from $17, signaling slightly improved confidence in the stock’s near-term value, even though the firm kept a Hold rating. Truist raises SoFi price target

Truist Financial raised its price target on SoFi to $18 from $17, signaling slightly improved confidence in the stock’s near-term value, even though the firm kept a rating. Positive Sentiment: SoFi is drawing attention for giving retail investors access to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could help reinforce the appeal of its investing platform and support user engagement. SoFi brings SpaceX IPO access

SoFi is drawing attention for giving retail investors access to the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could help reinforce the appeal of its investing platform and support user engagement. Neutral Sentiment: New outlook pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks focus on Wall Street’s Q2 2026 estimates for SoFi’s revenue, earnings, and other key operating metrics, suggesting investors are waiting for the company to prove continued growth when results are reported. SoFi Q2 outlook article

New outlook pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks focus on Wall Street’s Q2 2026 estimates for SoFi’s revenue, earnings, and other key operating metrics, suggesting investors are waiting for the company to prove continued growth when results are reported. Neutral Sentiment: Another article compares SoFi with Coinbase as a high-growth investment, keeping the stock in the spotlight but offering no direct new fundamental catalyst. Coinbase vs. SoFi article

Another article compares SoFi with Coinbase as a high-growth investment, keeping the stock in the spotlight but offering no direct new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SoFi’s stock has also recently fallen more than the broader market, reflecting continued pressure on the shares as investors digest the company’s growth outlook and recent trading weakness. SoFi dips more than broader market

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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