Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,785 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $97,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,939 shares of the company's stock worth $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 511,585 shares of the company's stock worth $179,336,000 after acquiring an additional 333,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $403.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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