Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,864 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 85,968 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.42% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $183,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $658,656,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 892.3%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,208.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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