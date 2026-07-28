Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,058 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Everest Group worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $389.65 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $390.53. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $353.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.69.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

View Our Latest Report on EG

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

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