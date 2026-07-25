Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 367.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,444 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 731,553 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.47% of NetApp worth $95,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,192,354 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,091,499,000 after buying an additional 115,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $582,296,000 after acquiring an additional 718,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $458,060,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,127,533 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $442,018,000 after acquiring an additional 611,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 127.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,658,066 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $374,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 49,464 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $7,658,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,504.92. The trade was a 51.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,800. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $167.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $192.83.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 18.43%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.700-9.000 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Further Reading

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