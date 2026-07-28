Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 104,480 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 104,480 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 120.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,617,000 after acquiring an additional 432,400 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 399,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 390,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

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Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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