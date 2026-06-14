Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,173,919 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,086 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,919 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.39% of General Mills worth $96,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 695 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

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