Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 119,932 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,629 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.79.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $215.88 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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