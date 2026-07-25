Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 124,630 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 124,630 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $145,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $512.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.69. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here