Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,546 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Cintas worth $88,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,057,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,425,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts: Sign Up

Cintas Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $233.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cintas's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.450-5.540 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas's payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cintas from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides workplace products and services to businesses, primarily in North America. Its offerings include uniform rental and sales, workwear, and related services such as laundering and maintaining uniforms. The company also supplies facility services, including restroom and floor products, and provides first aid and safety products and services. Its fire protection business offers services such as inspecting and maintaining fire extinguishers and other safety equipment. Cintas traces its roots to Acme Industrial Laundry, a family business established in 1929.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cintas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cintas wasn't on the list.

While Cintas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report