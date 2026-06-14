Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 5,000,437 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 509.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981,814 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000,437 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $172,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $3,438,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 2,877,000 shares of the company's stock worth $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,293 shares of the company's stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $9,383,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 916,705 shares of the company's stock worth $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,625,411.72. This represents a 26.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 244,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: The DOJ reportedly cleared Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing a key antitrust obstacle and improving the chances the deal closes. Justice Department says Paramount's Warner deal wouldn't harm competition

The DOJ reportedly cleared Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing a key antitrust obstacle and improving the chances the deal closes. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the merger was approved helped fuel speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders could benefit from a takeover premium if the deal advances. Paramount-WBD merger wins approval from DOJ, source says

Reports that the merger was approved helped fuel speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders could benefit from a takeover premium if the deal advances. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders rejected David Zaslav’s proposed $165 million pay package for 2025 in a non-binding vote, which adds governance noise but is not likely to change the near-term merger story. Warner Bros. Shareholders Reject David Zaslav's $165 Million Pay Package for 2025

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $30.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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