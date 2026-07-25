Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 674,154 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 294.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,429 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 674,154 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $130,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here