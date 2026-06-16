Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 879,900 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 1,173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 879,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.59% of Delek US worth $28,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3,979.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

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Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,882,289.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $2,136,496. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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