Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 472,776 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,249,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 85.2% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 91,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 41,876 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,254,000 after buying an additional 282,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,338,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,012,000 after buying an additional 263,791 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,518.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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