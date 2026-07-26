Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,054,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $80,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $105,643,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 122.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 928,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 510,340 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,663,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,670,000 after acquiring an additional 122,288 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,998,709 shares of the company's stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 738,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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