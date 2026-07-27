Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,671 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $436.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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